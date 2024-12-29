Left Menu

South Africa's Thrilling Victory Books WTC Final Spot

Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen emerged as unlikely batting heroes, leading South Africa to a thrilling victory over Pakistan by two wickets in Centurion. This win secured their place in the World Test Championship final, overcoming a dramatic collapse engineered by Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 17:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa pulled off a dramatic win against Pakistan to secure a place in the World Test Championship final, thanks to unlikely batting heroics from fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen. The duo scored an unbeaten 51-run partnership to lead the team to a two-wicket victory in Centurion.

The match had a Twenty20 finish, with the tailenders delivering when it mattered most. South Africa struggled before lunch, offering Pakistan a glimmer of hope for a historic win in the country, but Rabada's 31 and Jansen's crucial drives supported the home team's successful chase of 148 runs.

Despite a rollercoaster of emotions and a tough fight from Pakistan led by Mohammad Abbas's outstanding bowling, South Africa rejoiced in their hard-fought victory. This marked the sixth successive Test victory for the Proteas and booked them a spot in the WTC final at Lord's in June next year.

