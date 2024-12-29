Left Menu

Guardiola's Milestone Game: Manchester City Ends Winless Streak

Manchester City broke a five-game winless streak, celebrating Pep Guardiola's 500th game in charge with a 2-0 victory over Leicester. Goals from Savinho and Haaland marked a potential turnaround as City clinched their second win in 14 matches, despite the lackluster performance against a struggling opponent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 29-12-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 22:20 IST
Guardiola's Milestone Game: Manchester City Ends Winless Streak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Manchester City celebrated manager Pep Guardiola's 500th game in charge with a crucial 2-0 victory over Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday. Despite the win, the team's performance highlighted ongoing struggles, marking only their second victory in the last 14 matches across all competitions.

Savinho, who netted his first goal for the club, played a pivotal role in securing the win. He capitalized on a deflection from a Phil Foden attempt to score in the 21st minute. Later, Savinho assisted Erling Haaland's goal in the 74th minute, ensuring City ended the five-game winless run.

City, enduring a difficult period, saw this match as a potential turning point under Guardiola's tenure. Against a relegation-threatened Leicester, they battled throughout the second half, with Haaland's late goal providing relief from Leicester's persistent challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

