Dynamic Day in U.S. Sports: Key Trades, Matches, and More
A bustling sports day in the U.S. includes Malik Nabers active for Giants vs. Colts, Jaydn Ott returning to Cal for senior season, the Nets acquiring D'Angelo Russell, and various NFL, NHL, and NBA games scheduled. Additionally, MLB engages with Japanese star Roki Sasaki, while Naomi Osaka reflects on her tennis career.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 00:15 IST
The sporting world buzzed with activity as Giants' rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers made it to the field against the Colts, despite a recent toe injury.
Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets are set to welcome D'Angelo Russell back in a trade with the Lakers, causing ripples across the NBA.
Highlighting further engagements, MLB clubs, including the Dodgers, make strategic advancements towards securing Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki. Concurrently, tennis star Naomi Osaka contemplates her career sustainability amid diverse sporting spectacles across leagues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
