Kusal Perera's Electrifying Century Leads Sri Lanka to Victory

Kusal Perera's aggressive century powered Sri Lanka to a seven-run win over New Zealand, despite losing the T20 series 2-1. Highlights included Mitchell Hay's spectacular catch, a strong New Zealand opening, and remarkable performances from Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell. The ODI series begins Sunday in Wellington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 10:33 IST
Kusal Perera delivered a blistering performance to lead Sri Lanka to a narrow seven-run victory over New Zealand in the final T20 International. With 101 runs off just 46 balls, Perera's batting brilliance energized the Sri Lankan side as they posted a formidable total of 218-5.

The match, held in Nelson on Thursday, saw highlights including an extraordinary catch by New Zealand wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay. Running backwards to catch a top-edge from Pathum Nissanka, Hay secured the ball just shy of the boundary, demonstrating exceptional skill and presence of mind.

Despite the loss, New Zealand exhibited a strong start with Rachin Ravindra and Tim Robinson building a solid partnership. Sri Lanka's bowlers, however, regained control, securing a consolation win amid Daryl Mitchell's attempts to overcome the deficit. Attention now shifts to the upcoming ODI series in Wellington.

