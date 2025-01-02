Left Menu

Huang Yaqiong: From Olympic Glory to New Horizons

Huang Yaqiong, a decorated Olympian and world champion in badminton, has decided to step away from China's national team, citing a series of injuries. Having secured gold in mixed doubles at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Huang plans to continue contributing to the sport she loves in new ways.

Huang Yaqiong, the mixed doubles champion from the Paris 2024 Olympics, has announced her departure from China's national badminton team due to persistent injuries. The 30-year-old athlete, renowned for her victories alongside partner Zheng Siwei, shared her decision on social media.

Following her Olympic triumph, Huang revealed her engagement to fellow Tokyo silver medallist Liu Yuchen, signaling a new chapter in her life. Despite facing physical challenges, she expressed a desire to continue contributing to badminton.

Huang, who boasts three mixed doubles world championships, remains committed to the sport. She described her Olympic journey as fulfilling but recognizes the need to prioritize her health as she transitions into the next phase of her career.

