China Unveils Its First National Sports Arbitration Centre

China has taken a significant leap in sports governance with the inauguration of its inaugural national sports arbitration centre in Beijing. This marks an essential progression in the legal pursuit of resolving sports disputes and safeguarding athlete rights.

Operated under the General Administration of Sport (GAS), the centre is tasked with daily operations and is part of an effort to professionalise and standardise the sporting arena. Established in February 2023, the commission has already managed over 100 cases, including popular sports such as football and emerging interests like taekwondo.

Amidst high-profile corruption scandals in football, the centre aims to restore order, rights, and legality in sports. Recent actions include life bans for involved football players and officials, reflecting China's determination to clean up its sporting image.

(With inputs from agencies.)