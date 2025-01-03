Left Menu

Surprising Absence: Rohit Sharma Opts Out as Ponting Weighs In

Former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting expressed surprise over the wording used by the Indian team regarding Rohit Sharma's absence from a crucial Test match against Australia. Speculation abound, with Ponting agreeing it might indicate the end of Rohit’s Test career. The match included disputed decisions, notably Kohli's catch.

Updated: 03-01-2025 16:49 IST
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting expressed his surprise at the Indian cricket team's phrasing around Rohit Sharma's unexpected absence from the critical fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Ponting admitted that while it was expected, the choice of words was intriguing.

As the match commenced with India hoping to level the series, Jasprit Bumrah announced during the toss that Rohit Sharma 'opted to rest' from the Sydney Test. Ponting revealed that many anticipated Shubman Gill's return, with Bumrah stepping in as captain.

Ponting, however, questioned the implications of Sharma's decision to sit out, hinting it might suggest his diminishing role in Test cricket, considering no Tests are scheduled for India until mid-next year. Additionally, Ponting weighed in on the controversy surrounding a catch off Virat Kohli's bat, defending the Australians' perspective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

