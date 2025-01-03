Surprising Absence: Rohit Sharma Opts Out as Ponting Weighs In

Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting expressed his surprise at the Indian cricket team's phrasing around Rohit Sharma's unexpected absence from the critical fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Ponting admitted that while it was expected, the choice of words was intriguing.

As the match commenced with India hoping to level the series, Jasprit Bumrah announced during the toss that Rohit Sharma 'opted to rest' from the Sydney Test. Ponting revealed that many anticipated Shubman Gill's return, with Bumrah stepping in as captain.

Ponting, however, questioned the implications of Sharma's decision to sit out, hinting it might suggest his diminishing role in Test cricket, considering no Tests are scheduled for India until mid-next year. Additionally, Ponting weighed in on the controversy surrounding a catch off Virat Kohli's bat, defending the Australians' perspective.

(With inputs from agencies.)