Poland Powers into United Cup Final with Stellar Performances

In an impressive display, Poland advanced to their second consecutive final at the United Cup mixed team tennis tournament, securing a decisive 2-0 victory over Kazakhstan. The win came through exceptional performances from Hubert Hurkacz and Iga Swiatek in their singles matches.

World number two Iga Swiatek, faced with a tough battle against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, emerged victorious with scores of 7-6(5) 6-4. Swiatek expressed her relief and joy after the match, having overcome a challenging start on a fast surface at Sydney's Ken Rosewall Arena.

Hubert Hurkacz also contributed to Poland's success by defeating Alexander Shevchenko 6-3 6-2. Poland now eyes the title as they prepare to face either the United States or the Czech Republic in the final, a crucial lead-up to the Australian Open.

