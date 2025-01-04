Left Menu

Poland Powers into United Cup Final with Stellar Performances

Poland advanced to the United Cup Final with a 2-0 win over Kazakhstan. Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz secured singles victories, setting up a final against either the United States or the Czech Republic. The event is a preparatory tournament for the Australian Open.

In an impressive display, Poland advanced to their second consecutive final at the United Cup mixed team tennis tournament, securing a decisive 2-0 victory over Kazakhstan. The win came through exceptional performances from Hubert Hurkacz and Iga Swiatek in their singles matches.

World number two Iga Swiatek, faced with a tough battle against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, emerged victorious with scores of 7-6(5) 6-4. Swiatek expressed her relief and joy after the match, having overcome a challenging start on a fast surface at Sydney's Ken Rosewall Arena.

Hubert Hurkacz also contributed to Poland's success by defeating Alexander Shevchenko 6-3 6-2. Poland now eyes the title as they prepare to face either the United States or the Czech Republic in the final, a crucial lead-up to the Australian Open.

