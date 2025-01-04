Left Menu

Thrilling Fifth Test: Day Two Wrap-Up

The second day of the fifth Test between India and Australia unfolded with intense competition. Australia, replying to India's 185, were all out for 181. Highlights included strong bowling performances from India's Mohammed Siraj and Krishna Prasidh. The match remains finely poised heading into the next day's play.

The highly anticipated fifth Test between India and Australia continued with gripping action on its second day. Australia, in reply to India's 185, managed a total of 181, thanks to an impressive bowling attack by the Indian side.

Mohammed Siraj provided key breakthroughs, bagging three wickets for 51 runs. He was ably supported by Krishna Prasidh who also took three crucial wickets for 42 runs. This gave India a slender lead.

The match remains delicately balanced as both teams prepare for what promises to be an exhilarating third day, with each side eyeing crucial breakthroughs.

