Left Menu

Barcelona's Registration Hurdle: Olmo and Victor Out for Season

Barcelona's Dani Olmo and Pau Victor have been denied registration for the second half of the LaLiga season due to wage cap rules. The club's appeal to the Spanish football authorities was rejected, leaving both key players unable to participate. Barcelona are contemplating filing a complaint to the Spanish government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 19:30 IST
Barcelona's Registration Hurdle: Olmo and Victor Out for Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Barcelona's attempt to register midfield dynamo Dani Olmo and promising forward Pau Victor for the second half of the LaLiga season has been thwarted. Spanish football authorities cited wage cap issues as the reason for declining the club's latest appeal.

Olmo, instrumental in Spain's European Championship victory, was acquired for 55 million euros last August, while Victor joined in July. However, both were only registered for the first half of the season. The rejection hinges on a rule preventing the reactivation of a cancelled licence within the same season.

With Barcelona third in the standings and trailing leaders Real Madrid, the club is considering escalating the issue to the Spanish government in a bid to restore their squad options. The situation underscores the ongoing challenges clubs face in adhering to financial regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025