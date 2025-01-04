Barcelona's Registration Hurdle: Olmo and Victor Out for Season

Barcelona's attempt to register midfield dynamo Dani Olmo and promising forward Pau Victor for the second half of the LaLiga season has been thwarted. Spanish football authorities cited wage cap issues as the reason for declining the club's latest appeal.

Olmo, instrumental in Spain's European Championship victory, was acquired for 55 million euros last August, while Victor joined in July. However, both were only registered for the first half of the season. The rejection hinges on a rule preventing the reactivation of a cancelled licence within the same season.

With Barcelona third in the standings and trailing leaders Real Madrid, the club is considering escalating the issue to the Spanish government in a bid to restore their squad options. The situation underscores the ongoing challenges clubs face in adhering to financial regulations.

