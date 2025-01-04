Tactical Maneuvers: Strategy Takes Center Stage at Dakar Rally

In a thrilling start to the Dakar Rally, Frenchman Guerlain Chicherit took the lead, turning heads with his strategic approach to the grueling desert race. The Mini driver clocked four hours, 35 minutes, and 53 seconds for the 413km stage around Bisha, maintaining a slim 50-second advantage over Toyota's American rival, Seth Quintero.

The day saw a mix of tactics as race favorites played the long game. Defending champion Carlos Sainz climbed to seventh, while seasoned competitors such as Nasser Al-Attiyah and Sebastien Loeb intentionally dropped in rankings to ensure better positions in the challenging terrain that lies ahead.

This tactical masterclass underscored the importance of strategy in securing an advantageous start for Sunday's Chrono stage in the Saudi Arabian desert, demonstrating that victory in such a demanding race requires more than just speed.

(With inputs from agencies.)