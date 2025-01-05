Rybakina Stands by Suspended Coach Amid WTA Investigation

Tennis star Elena Rybakina has come to the defense of her former coach Stefano Vukov, who is currently facing a provisional suspension from the WTA. The suspension is tied to investigations into potential breaches of the WTA code of conduct.

Despite the controversy, Rybakina has publicly stated that Vukov never mistreated her during their professional relationship, which dates back to when she was ranked outside the top 200. She emphasized the positive experiences and respect she holds for Vukov.

In the meantime, the 2022 Wimbledon champion is preparing for the upcoming Australian Open under the guidance of Goran Ivanisevic. Rybakina expressed her frustration over public misrepresentations of the situation and the comments made by others on the tour.

