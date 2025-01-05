Top Tennis Stars Withdraw from Australian Open Over Injuries

Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova announced her withdrawal from the Australian Open due to a back injury. The Czech player has been battling the injury sustained during the Asian swing of the WTA Tour and was visibly affected during the WTA Finals in Riyadh last November.

Krejcikova, who reached the Australian Open quarter-finals last year, expressed disappointment over missing the tournament. She shared on social media that her back issue has not healed sufficiently, but she is focused on returning to full health and is eager to play in Melbourne again soon.

Caroline Wozniacki and Karolina Pliskova will also miss the year's first Grand Slam. Wozniacki will be replaced by Yuliia Starodubtseva, while Canada's Rebecca Marino will fill Pliskova's spot in the draw. The Australian Open is set to take place from January 12 to 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)