Cold Front Fails to Halt Liverpool vs. Manchester United Clash

The anticipated Premier League showdown between Liverpool and Manchester United is confirmed for Sunday, following meticulous safety evaluations amid a cold front sweeping the United Kingdom.

The adverse weather, characterized by snow and ice, prompted warnings and necessitated two strategy meetings to scrutinize travel and venue conditions at Anfield.

"We thank all those involved in facilitating this fixture. If you're traveling to Anfield, please exercise additional caution," Liverpool announced on X. Having topped the standings, Liverpool is five points ahead of Arsenal with two fewer games played.

