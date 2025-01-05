Cold Front Fails to Halt Liverpool vs. Manchester United Clash
The Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United is set to proceed despite severe weather conditions, including snow and ice, affecting the UK. Safety checks and travel assessments have been conducted to ensure the game's viability. Liverpool, leading the table, is eager for this crucial fixture.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 05-01-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 20:24 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The anticipated Premier League showdown between Liverpool and Manchester United is confirmed for Sunday, following meticulous safety evaluations amid a cold front sweeping the United Kingdom.
The adverse weather, characterized by snow and ice, prompted warnings and necessitated two strategy meetings to scrutinize travel and venue conditions at Anfield.
"We thank all those involved in facilitating this fixture. If you're traveling to Anfield, please exercise additional caution," Liverpool announced on X. Having topped the standings, Liverpool is five points ahead of Arsenal with two fewer games played.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Liverpool
- Manchester United
- Premier League
- snow
- ice
- Anfield
- UK weather
- safety checks
- sports
- football
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Top NYPD Officer Resigns Amid Allegations of Sexual Misconduct
The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices
Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar's Plea for Justice
Death toll from stampedes at 2 Christmas charity events in Nigeria rises to 32, reports AP citing police.
Rohit Sharma's Road to Redemption: Shastri's Tactical Advice