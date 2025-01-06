PSG Clinches French Super Cup with Dramatic Finish

Paris St Germain kicked off the year in style with a dramatic 1-0 victory over AS Monaco in the French Super Cup, secured by Ousmane Dembele's late goal. The match, held on Sunday, saw the French champions dominate by creating 27 scoring opportunities, showcasing their relentless pursuit of victory.

The team's coach, Luis Enrique, praised his squad for their resilience and fighting spirit against a challenging Monaco side. Enrique highlighted the moments of both control and defensive pressure but celebrated the win as justice for a relentless PSG team.

The victory, which adds to PSG's record-extending 13th domestic Super Cup, was hailed by Enrique as a significant morale booster for the year ahead. The French champions remain one of the unbeaten teams in Europe's top five leagues, demonstrating their determination and potential for continued success.

(With inputs from agencies.)