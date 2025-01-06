Coco Gauff Shines as Team USA Triumphs in United Cup

Coco Gauff impressed audiences by defeating second-ranked Iga Swiatek with a score of 6-4, 6-4 in the opening singles of the United Cup mixed teams tennis event. This victory set the momentum for the United States, who went on to secure the final win against Poland, 2-0, on Sunday.

Taylor Fritz further solidified the American team's triumph by overcoming Hubert Hurkacz in a thrilling match, culminating in a 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (4) win at the Ken Rosewall Arena. This victory marked the United States' second United Cup title in three years.

The 20-year-old Gauff expressed her enthusiasm for the victory, stating, "It's great to win a team event, the only team event I've ever won, so I'm super excited." Gauff's consistent performance, winning all five of her singles matches in straight sets, positions her as a formidable contender in the upcoming Australian Open.

