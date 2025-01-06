Left Menu

Coco Gauff Shines as Team USA Triumphs in United Cup

Coco Gauff led Team USA to victory in the United Cup mixed teams tennis event by defeating Iga Swiatek. The U.S. team claimed the title with a 2-0 win over Poland. Gauff, excelling in her singles matches, prepares for the upcoming Australian Open with confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 06-01-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 09:20 IST
Coco Gauff impressed audiences by defeating second-ranked Iga Swiatek with a score of 6-4, 6-4 in the opening singles of the United Cup mixed teams tennis event. This victory set the momentum for the United States, who went on to secure the final win against Poland, 2-0, on Sunday.

Taylor Fritz further solidified the American team's triumph by overcoming Hubert Hurkacz in a thrilling match, culminating in a 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (4) win at the Ken Rosewall Arena. This victory marked the United States' second United Cup title in three years.

The 20-year-old Gauff expressed her enthusiasm for the victory, stating, "It's great to win a team event, the only team event I've ever won, so I'm super excited." Gauff's consistent performance, winning all five of her singles matches in straight sets, positions her as a formidable contender in the upcoming Australian Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)

