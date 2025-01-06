Left Menu

Afghanistan's Triumphant Test Victory Against Zimbabwe

Afghanistan secured victory against Zimbabwe in their second test match, winning by 72 runs at Queens Sports Club. Rashid Khan played a key role, claiming 7-66 and helping Afghanistan clinch the series. This marks Afghanistan's fourth test win since obtaining test status in 2017.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulawayo | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

On Monday, Afghanistan swiftly wrapped up a test victory against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club, triumphing by 72 runs in just 15 balls. The win secured the two-match series for Afghanistan, as Zimbabwe was all out for 205 without adding to their overnight score, losing the final two wickets in a quick 13 minutes.

Richard Ngarava's run-out in the day's second over, due to confusion with skipper Craig Ervine, set the tone. Ervine fell in the next over, trapped leg before wicket by Rashid Khan's decisive leg-spin, culminating in figures of 7-66. Khan's performance on Sunday shifted momentum when Zimbabwe was poised for victory at 157-4, chasing 278.

The first test in Bulawayo ended in a draw, but Afghanistan's win secured their fourth test victory, two coming against Zimbabwe, since acquiring test status in 2017. This victory underscores Afghanistan's growing prowess on the test cricket stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

