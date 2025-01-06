Left Menu

Reyansh Khamkar: Young Swim Sensation Making Waves

Reyansh Khamkar, a six-year-old swimmer from Thane, achieved a milestone by swimming a 15-kilometer stretch in the sea, earning recognition from the India Book of Records. Under the guidance of coach Kailash Akhade, his international success and numerous medals highlight a promising future in swimming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:26 IST
Reyansh Khamkar: Young Swim Sensation Making Waves
  • Country:
  • India

Reyansh Khamkar, a six-year-old sensation from Thane, has carved his name in history by completing a formidable 15-kilometer sea swim.

The young talent navigated from Malpe Jetty to Waghotan Jetty in Vijaydurg in just three hours, garnering accolades from the India Book of Records and recognition for his vigor and prowess.

Trained under coach Kailash Akhade at Starfish Sports Foundation, Reyansh captured attention with his first sea swimming feat, drawing praise from officials and institutions across the country. His school and parents expressed immense pride as he continues to succeed, marked by impressive performances in national and international competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025