Reyansh Khamkar: Young Swim Sensation Making Waves
Reyansh Khamkar, a six-year-old swimmer from Thane, achieved a milestone by swimming a 15-kilometer stretch in the sea, earning recognition from the India Book of Records. Under the guidance of coach Kailash Akhade, his international success and numerous medals highlight a promising future in swimming.
Reyansh Khamkar, a six-year-old sensation from Thane, has carved his name in history by completing a formidable 15-kilometer sea swim.
The young talent navigated from Malpe Jetty to Waghotan Jetty in Vijaydurg in just three hours, garnering accolades from the India Book of Records and recognition for his vigor and prowess.
Trained under coach Kailash Akhade at Starfish Sports Foundation, Reyansh captured attention with his first sea swimming feat, drawing praise from officials and institutions across the country. His school and parents expressed immense pride as he continues to succeed, marked by impressive performances in national and international competitions.

