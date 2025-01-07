Hazlewood Likely Out as Australia Faces Squad Shake-Up for Sri Lanka Tour

In a significant development, Australian selectors are poised to omit pacer Josh Hazlewood from the squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour as part of the ICC World Test Championship. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Hazlewood, who is still recovering from a calf strain, missed key games against India earlier this year and is not expected to feature in the two Test matches against Sri Lanka.

The Australian team has already secured a spot in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, rendering the Sri Lanka series less critical. Therefore, selectors are taking no risks with Hazlewood's fitness. The squad, anticipated to consist of up to 16 players, will be finalized on Wednesday, with the announcement coming on Thursday.

Meanwhile, skipper Pat Cummins has declared he will not participate in the Sri Lanka tour as he is expecting his second child. Cummins recently led his team through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, finishing as the top wicket-taker with 25 dismissals. With Cummins and Mitchell Starc absent, selectors must consider new options for the bowling lineup.

Selectors are also set to announce the white-ball squad for the ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan and the UAE. Despite a hip concern, veteran spinner Nathan Lyon is expected to spearhead the bowling attack in Sri Lanka, closely supported by Todd Murphy or Matthew Kuhnemann. Confidence remains high from Cricket Australia that the strategic individual recovery plans devised for players after a rigorous Border-Gavaskar Trophy will prove beneficial.

Selectors are reportedly considering giving West Australia's Copper Connolly an opportunity over veteran Glenn Maxwell, whose Test recall prospects appear dim. The likely Test squad for the Sri Lanka series could include players like Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, and Mitchell Starc, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)