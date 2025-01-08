The Need for a Tennis Commissioner Amid Doping Debates

Recent doping controversies involving top tennis players haven't tarnished the sport's reputation, but a dedicated commissioner could clarify any confusion, according to John McEnroe. He suggests that having a single leader would improve transparency in handling cases.

Jannik Sinner, Men's world number one, tested positive two times for trace amounts of the steroid clostebol but was cleared by an independent tribunal that accepted his claim of unintentional contamination. Similarly, Women's world number two Iga Swiatek served a one-month ban after a positive test for trimetazidine, citing contamination in her medication.

Both incidents were deemed inadvertent by the ITIA. McEnroe, now an ESPN broadcaster, argues that tennis is cleaner than other sports. However, he criticizes the delay in releasing test results, suggesting a commissioner could protect players' reputations and ensure timely communication.

Rennae Stubbs, a former player and current coach, echoes McEnroe's sentiment, emphasizing the need for a commissioner to be the players' advocate. Despite McEnroe's willingness to serve, he believes systemic self-interest within tournaments prevents the establishment of the role.

