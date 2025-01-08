Kohli's Comeback: Du Plessis and Maharaj Weigh In
Former South African captain Faf du Plessis expresses confidence in Virat Kohli’s ability to overcome a rough patch in Test cricket. Du Plessis critiques a proposed two-tier Test system, emphasizing the importance of preserving the game's integrity. Meanwhile, Keshav Maharaj believes South Africa deserves to win the World Test Championship.
Amidst Virat Kohli's recent struggles in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Faf du Plessis, former South African cricket captain, believes the Indian batsman is motivated to return to form. Speaking on the need for strategic career decisions, Du Plessis emphasized the personal nature of retirement for athletes.
Du Plessis also voiced his disapproval of a two-tier Test system, suggesting such changes might harm the game's integrity. Acknowledging the importance of maintaining healthy competition, Du Plessis highlighted exceptional recent Test cricket bouts from major teams like Australia, England, and India.
In another discussion, South African spinner Keshav Maharaj expressed optimism for his team in the upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia. Maharaj praised his team's consistency and hoped they would claim the prestigious title, despite acknowledging Australia as a tough opponent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
