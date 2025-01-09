Left Menu

Lucas Bergvall Shines in Tottenham's Victory Over Liverpool

Lucas Bergvall's late goal secured a 1-0 victory for Tottenham Hotspur over Liverpool in the League Cup semi-final first leg. Despite an injury-hit squad, Tottenham overcame Liverpool's 24-match unbeaten streak. Liverpool looks to recover in the second leg, while Newcastle defeated Arsenal in the other semi-final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 03:39 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 03:39 IST
Lucas Bergvall Shines in Tottenham's Victory Over Liverpool

Lucas Bergvall gave Tottenham Hotspur a crucial advantage with his first goal for the club, securing a 1-0 win against Liverpool in the League Cup semi-final's opening leg. The 18-year-old Swede delivered an impressive strike past goalkeeper Alisson in the 86th minute.

Despite fielding an injury-hit lineup, Tottenham managed to end Liverpool's remarkable run of 24 unbeaten matches across competitions, while Liverpool had a Dominic Solanke goal disallowed earlier. The reigning champions were unable to replicate their previous form, leaving with few complaints.

Arne Slot's team faced only their second defeat this season but remains optimistic about reversing the outcome in the return fixture at Anfield. Elsewhere, Newcastle United triumphed over Arsenal 2-0 in the other semi-final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025