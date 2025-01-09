Lucas Bergvall Shines in Tottenham's Victory Over Liverpool

Lucas Bergvall gave Tottenham Hotspur a crucial advantage with his first goal for the club, securing a 1-0 win against Liverpool in the League Cup semi-final's opening leg. The 18-year-old Swede delivered an impressive strike past goalkeeper Alisson in the 86th minute.

Despite fielding an injury-hit lineup, Tottenham managed to end Liverpool's remarkable run of 24 unbeaten matches across competitions, while Liverpool had a Dominic Solanke goal disallowed earlier. The reigning champions were unable to replicate their previous form, leaving with few complaints.

Arne Slot's team faced only their second defeat this season but remains optimistic about reversing the outcome in the return fixture at Anfield. Elsewhere, Newcastle United triumphed over Arsenal 2-0 in the other semi-final.

(With inputs from agencies.)