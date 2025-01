Bumrah's Rise: India's Future Captain Unveiled

In an endorsement filled with admiration, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has hailed Jasprit Bumrah's leadership potential, forecasting him as India's next captain after Rohit Sharma. This prediction follows Bumrah's stellar performance during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In Australia, Bumrah showcased his brilliance, claiming 32 wickets across five Tests. He was instrumental in India's sole series triumph at the Optus Stadium in Perth, serving as captain in that decisive match.

Gavaskar commends Bumrah's approach for lacking pressure on teammates while maintaining expectations. His ability to guide fellow pacers, like Mohammed Siraj, underscores his leadership qualities, setting the stage for a prominent role in Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)