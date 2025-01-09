Dramatic Comebacks Define ISL 2024-25 Season

The ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season has captivated fans with a spectacular showcase of team resilience and late-game tactics. Mohun Bagan Super Giant has become the standout performer, racking up a league-high 10 points from comeback victories.

The prowess to reverse fortunes on the field has defined this season's competition, offering thrilling narratives. Jamshedpur FC follows closely, securing their highest-ever tally of nine points from losing positions, lifting them to fourth place. Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC have exhibited relentless determination, each clinching seven points from come-from-behind victories.

Yet, the inability to defend leads remains a costly trend. NorthEast United FC have dropped 12 points from advantageous positions. Coaches attribute these dramatic outcomes to aggressive strategies and lapses in defense, highlighting the urgent need for tactical discipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)