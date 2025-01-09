South Africa Joins Call for Cricket Boycott of Afghanistan

South Africa's Sports Minister, Gayton McKenzie, has voiced support for boycotting Afghanistan in the upcoming Champions Trophy scheduled in Pakistan. This follows similar calls by British politicians urging England to avoid playing Afghanistan next month.

Afghanistan, grouped with England and South Africa in the One Day International competition, faces scrutiny for the Taliban government's crackdown on women's rights. McKenzie urged Cricket South Africa not to honor their February 21 fixture against Afghanistan in Karachi, emphasizing the need to send a clear message supporting women's rights in sports globally.

Cricket South Africa responded by indicating their intention to follow the International Cricket Council's guidance, advocating for a unified stance from all ICC members. More than 160 British politicians have signed a letter to the England and Wales Cricket Board, while Australia has also postponed a bilateral series with Afghanistan amid similar concerns.

