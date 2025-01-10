Real Madrid Poised for a Historic 14th Super Cup Victory

Real Madrid is on the brink of clinching a record-equalling 14th Spanish Super Cup title after their resounding 3-0 semi-final victory against Mallorca. Goals from Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo propelled the team to face Barcelona in the final.

Bellingham found the net just after the hour mark, opening the scoring with a precise low shot. Mallorca's Martin Valjent inadvertently extended Madrid's lead with an own goal during stoppage time, followed by Rodrygo's strike to seal the victory.

As Barcelona also secured their spot in the final by defeating Athletic Bilbao, the stage is set for a third consecutive showdown between the two football giants. Real, having won last year, seeks to match Barcelona's record of 14 titles on Sunday.

