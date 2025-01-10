Left Menu

Real Madrid Poised for a Historic 14th Super Cup Victory

Real Madrid defeated Mallorca 3-0 in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup, thanks to goals by Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo. They will face Barcelona, who beat Athletic Bilbao, in the final. Real aims to tie Barcelona's record of 14 titles in this competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 03:15 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 03:15 IST
Real Madrid Poised for a Historic 14th Super Cup Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Real Madrid is on the brink of clinching a record-equalling 14th Spanish Super Cup title after their resounding 3-0 semi-final victory against Mallorca. Goals from Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo propelled the team to face Barcelona in the final.

Bellingham found the net just after the hour mark, opening the scoring with a precise low shot. Mallorca's Martin Valjent inadvertently extended Madrid's lead with an own goal during stoppage time, followed by Rodrygo's strike to seal the victory.

As Barcelona also secured their spot in the final by defeating Athletic Bilbao, the stage is set for a third consecutive showdown between the two football giants. Real, having won last year, seeks to match Barcelona's record of 14 titles on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025