Bellingham Leads Madrid to Spanish Super Cup Final Glory
Jude Bellingham spearheaded Real Madrid's advancement to the Spanish Super Cup final, securing a 3-0 victory over Mallorca in Saudi Arabia. The standout England midfielder struck a pivotal goal to break Mallorca's resistance and propel Madrid into a showdown with Barcelona.
In a thrilling display of skill and determination, England's Jude Bellingham once again found the net for Real Madrid, leading the team to the Spanish Super Cup final with a resounding 3-0 win over Mallorca on Thursday.
Bellingham, who emerged as Madrid's lead scorer last season, struggled initially this season but has found form, netting seven times in the last eight league matches. His crucial goal against Mallorca broke a stubborn defensive line in the 63rd minute.
With Real Madrid now set to face Barcelona in the final, the team overcame the absence of key players, with youth stepping in to fill the void. The tournament, held in Saudi Arabia, remains a lucrative event for participating clubs.
