Left Menu

Medvedev's Quest to Reclaim Disruptor Status in Tennis

Former world number one Daniil Medvedev aims to break the dominance of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in Grand Slams. After several near misses, he is determined to regain his 'disruptor' status in tennis, starting at the Australian Open, despite a recent lack of match practice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 10:44 IST
Medvedev's Quest to Reclaim Disruptor Status in Tennis
Medvedev

Former world number one Daniil Medvedev is setting his sights on disrupting the emerging Grand Slam order dominated by young stars Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Medvedev, who faced setbacks at three Grand Slam events last year due to this duo, aims to reclaim his position as a serious contender.

Knocked out by Sinner and Alcaraz in the Australian Open, U.S. Open, and Wimbledon, Medvedev's Grand Slam journey has been challenging. His most notable recent success was his 2021 U.S. Open victory over Novak Djokovic, but he has since struggled to replicate that triumph.

Despite being sidelined by Sinner in the ATP Finals, Medvedev remains optimistic. The fifth seed at this year's Australian Open, Medvedev is eager to demonstrate the results of a productive pre-season and start strong against Thai wildcard Kasidit Samrej. "I'm feeling great before the start of the season," Medvedev said, hinting at an exciting journey ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025