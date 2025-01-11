Left Menu

Mariners Triumph in Thrilling Kolkata Derby

Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured a narrow 1-0 victory over East Bengal FC in a lively Kolkata derby at the Indian Super League, with Jamie Maclaren's record early goal sealing the win. The Mariners displayed defensive solidity while East Bengal FC struggled to find the net despite several opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-01-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 22:12 IST
Mariners Triumph in Thrilling Kolkata Derby
  • Country:
  • India

In the electrifying atmosphere of the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Mohun Bagan Super Giant showcased their supremacy in the Kolkata derby, edging past East Bengal FC with a 1-0 win. A pivotal moment arrived in just the second minute when Jamie Maclaren netted the fastest goal in the derby's ISL history.

The Mariners capitalized on their early lead, maintaining a stronghold at the top of the table. Despite East Bengal FC's spirited attempts and offensive plays by key figures like Cleiton Silva, they failed to break through Mohun Bagan's resolute defense, remaining winless in their ISL derby encounters.

With a tense second half, the match witnessed dramatic turns as East Bengal FC, reduced to ten men, fell into a defensive posture. Mohun Bagan, through strategic substitutions, controlled the latter stages to preserve their unbeaten streak, sending East Bengal home with another derby defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025