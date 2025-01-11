Mariners Triumph in Thrilling Kolkata Derby

In the electrifying atmosphere of the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Mohun Bagan Super Giant showcased their supremacy in the Kolkata derby, edging past East Bengal FC with a 1-0 win. A pivotal moment arrived in just the second minute when Jamie Maclaren netted the fastest goal in the derby's ISL history.

The Mariners capitalized on their early lead, maintaining a stronghold at the top of the table. Despite East Bengal FC's spirited attempts and offensive plays by key figures like Cleiton Silva, they failed to break through Mohun Bagan's resolute defense, remaining winless in their ISL derby encounters.

With a tense second half, the match witnessed dramatic turns as East Bengal FC, reduced to ten men, fell into a defensive posture. Mohun Bagan, through strategic substitutions, controlled the latter stages to preserve their unbeaten streak, sending East Bengal home with another derby defeat.

