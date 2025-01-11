Britain and Ireland Lead Team Cup as Ryder Cup Nears

Britain and Ireland dominated the Team Cup at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort, seizing an 11-4 lead over Continental Europe. Their effective performance in the foursomes sessions on Saturday set them up strongly ahead of September's Ryder Cup in New York.

Team captain Justin Rose expressed immense satisfaction with his team's performance. "The leaderboard was consistently in our favor as the day progressed," Rose declared. Tommy Fleetwood distinguished himself by securing victories in both sessions, significantly contributing to the team's success.

Continental Europe faces a challenging task to catch up in Sunday's singles to reclaim the trophy they won in 2023. The event, which was previously known as The Seve Trophy, is a critical platform for players preparing for the Ryder Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)