Left Menu

New Zealand's Fast Bowlers Return for ICC Champions Trophy

Lockie Ferguson and Ben Sears rejoin New Zealand's squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the UAE. With experienced players like Matt Henry and captain Mitchell Santner leading the squad, they aim to build on past successes. A warmup series against Pakistan, South Africa, and Afghanistan is planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 12-01-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 09:50 IST
New Zealand's Fast Bowlers Return for ICC Champions Trophy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand selectors have recalled fast bowlers Lockie Ferguson and Ben Sears for the ICC Champions Trophy, to be held next month in Pakistan and the UAE. This move strengthens the squad as New Zealand prepares for a competitive international showdown.

Ferguson, who was unavailable for the recent series against Sri Lanka due to commitments with Australia's Big Bash League, joins a squad led by experienced campaigners such as captain Mitchell Santner and wicketkeeper Tom Latham. Former captain Kane Williamson adds further depth, having previously competed in the 2013 and 2017 editions of the Champions Trophy.

The returning Sears, recovering from a knee injury, is set to make his ICC tournament debut alongside newcomers Will O'Rourke and Nathan Smith. Anticipation is high as New Zealand will warm up with a tri-series against Pakistan and South Africa, as well as a friendly with Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025