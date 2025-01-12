New Zealand's Fast Bowlers Return for ICC Champions Trophy

New Zealand selectors have recalled fast bowlers Lockie Ferguson and Ben Sears for the ICC Champions Trophy, to be held next month in Pakistan and the UAE. This move strengthens the squad as New Zealand prepares for a competitive international showdown.

Ferguson, who was unavailable for the recent series against Sri Lanka due to commitments with Australia's Big Bash League, joins a squad led by experienced campaigners such as captain Mitchell Santner and wicketkeeper Tom Latham. Former captain Kane Williamson adds further depth, having previously competed in the 2013 and 2017 editions of the Champions Trophy.

The returning Sears, recovering from a knee injury, is set to make his ICC tournament debut alongside newcomers Will O'Rourke and Nathan Smith. Anticipation is high as New Zealand will warm up with a tri-series against Pakistan and South Africa, as well as a friendly with Afghanistan.

