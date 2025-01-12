Left Menu

AB de Villiers Defends Proteas Amidst Unfair Criticism

AB de Villiers argues that the criticism against South Africa's cricket team is unfounded. He praises their achievements, including reaching the WTC final, despite facing numerous changes. De Villiers emphasizes the need for time and experience to attain consistency, while backing the current team's positive attitude and potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 12-01-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 10:10 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • South Africa

AB de Villiers has come to the defense of South Africa's cricket team, stating that the criticism directed at them is unwarranted. De Villiers highlighted the team's significant progress, including reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final, achieved despite experiencing numerous changes in recent years.

According to De Villiers, South Africa has demonstrated resilience and deserves more credit for its achievements. He acknowledged that while Australia is the favorite for the WTC final, South Africa's positive brand of cricket and the leadership of captain Temba Bavuma have been critical in their journey to the final.

De Villiers urged support for the younger players, stressing the importance of building around them as the team did during his playing days. He expressed enthusiasm for the SA20 tournament's role in providing young talent with exposure and valuable experience alongside some of the world's best cricketers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

