Aimee Maguire's Bowling Action Under Scrutiny

Ireland's promising young cricketer, Aimee Maguire, is in the spotlight for her bowling action after the opening women's ODI against India in Rajkot. The 18-year-old spinner, who took three wickets for 57 runs, now faces scrutiny over the legality of her technique.

After a match officials' report raised concerns, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has formally notified Cricket Ireland, marking Maguire's action as suspect. With 20 international caps and 25 wickets, Maguire awaits testing at an ICC Accredited Testing Centre.

While results are pending, Maguire remains eligible to play. Cricket Ireland stands firmly behind her, as Director Graeme West expressed confidence in her return with a refined action, bolstered by the nation's high-performance coaching and support services.

