Left Menu

Devajit Saikia's Unopposed Rise: Leading Indian Cricket Forward

The Assam Cricket Association applauds Devajit Saikia's election as BCCI Secretary, emphasizing his role in elevating cricket. Saikia's experience as a former first-class cricketer and ACA leader is regarded as pivotal for the sport's future success. This marks a significant milestone in Assam's cricketing journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-01-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 19:26 IST
Devajit Saikia's Unopposed Rise: Leading Indian Cricket Forward
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Indian cricket, Devajit Saikia has been elected as the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) hailed his appointment, asserting that his extensive experience will greatly enhance the sport's promotion across the nation.

Saikia's election was unanimous, demonstrating the trust that BCCI member boards have in his leadership capabilities. Previously serving as the BCCI joint secretary, he has been performing the additional role of secretary after Jay Shah assumed the position of ICC chairman.

Saikia's tenure is seen as a pivotal moment for Assam's cricketing landscape. ACA believes his proven leadership will inspire further growth and success for cricket, both in Assam and at the national level, as they express unwavering confidence in his vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025