Devajit Saikia's Unopposed Rise: Leading Indian Cricket Forward

In a significant development for Indian cricket, Devajit Saikia has been elected as the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) hailed his appointment, asserting that his extensive experience will greatly enhance the sport's promotion across the nation.

Saikia's election was unanimous, demonstrating the trust that BCCI member boards have in his leadership capabilities. Previously serving as the BCCI joint secretary, he has been performing the additional role of secretary after Jay Shah assumed the position of ICC chairman.

Saikia's tenure is seen as a pivotal moment for Assam's cricketing landscape. ACA believes his proven leadership will inspire further growth and success for cricket, both in Assam and at the national level, as they express unwavering confidence in his vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)