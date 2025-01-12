Left Menu

Indian Tennis Stars Set to Shine at ITF W50 Tournament

Top Indian tennis players Ankita Raina, Rashmika Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, and Karman Kaur Thandi will compete in the ITF W50 tournament. Raina aims to build on her ITF circuit success, while Thandi returns after a year-long hiatus. The field includes top-200 global players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 19:33 IST
The ITF W50 tournament is set to showcase talent as Indian tennis stars Ankita Raina, Rashmika Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, and Karman Kaur Thandi lead the home challenge. The event, beginning Monday, will also mark Thandi's return to competitive tennis after a break.

Ankita Raina, ranked 286 globally, hopes to kick off 2025 with a win, capitalizing on her past ITF circuit successes. Meanwhile, Rashmika Shrivalli Bhamidipaty looks forward to a strong start following last year's ITF finals appearances.

Karman Kaur Thandi and former national champion Riya Bhatiya have received wild cards for the tournament. Their participation is backed by the DLTA, acknowledging Thandi's potential post-marriage hiatus. The singles field features top-200 players like Darja Semenistaja, Panna Udvardy, and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

