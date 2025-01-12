Left Menu

Ira Jadhav Makes History with Triple Century

Fourteen-year-old Ira Jadhav from Mumbai made history by scoring a triple century in Under-19 cricket, making 346 runs against Meghalaya. She is the first Indian to achieve this in the U19 Women's One Day Trophy. Her performance was instrumental in Mumbai's 544-run victory.

Updated: 12-01-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 20:10 IST
In a landmark achievement in Indian cricket, 14-year-old Ira Jadhav has become the first Indian to score a triple century in the Under-19 cricket category. The Mumbai opener amassed a staggering 346 runs against Meghalaya in the U19 Women's One Day Trophy.

A student of the renowned Sharadashram Vidyamandir, Jadhav showcased her prowess with the bat, taking only 157 balls to achieve this feat, adorned with 42 fours and 16 sixes. This remarkable innings places her on the map with the highest Youth List A match score by an Indian, although the global record remains with South Africa's Lizelle Lee.

Despite going unsold in the previous Women's Premier League auction, Ira Jadhav has been selected as a standby for India's U19 T20 World Cup squad. Her innings, coupled with a 274-run partnership with skipper Hurley Gala, propelled Mumbai to a mammoth score of 563 for three, eventually securing a 544-run win as Meghalaya crumbled for just 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

