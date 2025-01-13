Alcaraz Begins Grand Slam Quest with Solid Aussie Open Win

Carlos Alcaraz launched his campaign to achieve a career Grand Slam with a compelling 6-1, 7-5, 6-1 victory against Kazakhstan's Alexander Shevchenko at the Australian Open.

The 21-year-old aims to become the youngest male player ever to secure all four Grand Slam titles. Though he started nervously, Alcaraz soon found his rhythm, demonstrating the fruits of diligent off-season work, including a refined service motion.

Overcoming an initial break point, Alcaraz took control of the first set decisively. Despite a brief challenge in the second set, he regained dominance to win and eventually sealed his path to the second round against Yoshihito Nishioka.

