Alcaraz Begins Grand Slam Quest with Solid Aussie Open Win

Carlos Alcaraz starts his career Grand Slam journey with a 6-1, 7-5, 6-1 win over Alexander Shevchenko at the Australian Open. Despite a nervous start, the 21-year-old surged, aiming to be the youngest player to win all four Grand Slam titles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 15:50 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz launched his campaign to achieve a career Grand Slam with a compelling 6-1, 7-5, 6-1 victory against Kazakhstan's Alexander Shevchenko at the Australian Open.

The 21-year-old aims to become the youngest male player ever to secure all four Grand Slam titles. Though he started nervously, Alcaraz soon found his rhythm, demonstrating the fruits of diligent off-season work, including a refined service motion.

Overcoming an initial break point, Alcaraz took control of the first set decisively. Despite a brief challenge in the second set, he regained dominance to win and eventually sealed his path to the second round against Yoshihito Nishioka.

