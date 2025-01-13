Left Menu

Kyrgios's Heartfelt Farewell at Melbourne Park

Nick Kyrgios was defeated by Jacob Fearnley in the first round of the Australian Open, as injuries hindered his performance. Kyrgios expressed uncertainties about future singles matches at Melbourne Park but praised Fearnley for his solid debut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:54 IST
Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios's eagerly anticipated return to the Grand Slam circuit was abruptly halted on Monday by Briton Jacob Fearnley, who ousted the Australian star in the first round of the Australian Open.

A packed John Cain Arena, filled with fans eager to witness Kyrgios's prowess, was left disappointed as the tennis veteran succumbed to a 7-6(3) 6-3 7-6(2) defeat. An abdominal strain impaired his serve and movement, marking a challenging year marred by knee and wrist injuries.

Kyrgios, reflecting on the match, contemplated it may be his last appearance in singles at Melbourne Park, citing ongoing fatigue and injury. Despite fitness issues, he commended Fearnley's commendable debut performance, highlighting his opponent's nervousness yet impressive display against a backdrop of overwhelming support for Kyrgios.

