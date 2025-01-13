Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz Sets Sights on Landmark Career Grand Slam

Spanish tennis prodigy Carlos Alcaraz dominates the first round of the Australian Open, beating Alexander Shevchenko. With four Grand Slam titles already, Alcaraz aims for a career Grand Slam. With the strategic guidance of coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, he prepares to face Yoshihito Nishioka in the next round.

Carlos Alcaraz. (Photo- ATP Tour X/@ATPTour). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Young Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz has launched his pursuit of a career Grand Slam in stunning fashion, securing a decisive first-round victory at the ongoing Australian Open over Alexander Shevchenko on Monday. The 21-year-old tennis star, who has already clinched Wimbledon twice, alongside victories at the US Open and French Open, marked his quest for a fifth major title with a commanding 6-1, 7-5, 6-1 win in a match lasting one hour and 54 minutes.

Alcaraz, aiming to become the youngest player to complete a career Grand Slam by winning each Grand Slam at least once, demonstrated formidable skills. Despite a minor setback in the second set, where he trailed 5-3, the third seed rebounded with 37 winners, increasing his consistency and aggressiveness to seal the match. As per ATP's official site, Alcaraz shared, "I am pleased to be through. I strive to be the better version of myself daily. Hard work is the secret to my best level."

The rising star also credited his long-time coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, who has mentored him for six years. Alcaraz praised Ferrero's influence, saying, "It's great to have him. I always say being with Juan Carlos is fantastic." Ferrero, absent from last year's Australian Open due to knee surgery, is key to Alcaraz's aspiration to win the tournament. Alcaraz faces Yoshihito Nishioka next in round two.

(With inputs from agencies.)

