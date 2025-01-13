Left Menu

The Selection Conundrum: India's White-Ball Wicket-Keeper Dilemma

KL Rahul may not handle wicket-keeping in white-ball cricket for India moving forward. The selection committee is set to decide on fringe selections for the Champions Trophy squad, including the second keeper's slot, where Dhruv Jurel is emerging as a front-runner over experienced players like Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:09 IST
The Selection Conundrum: India's White-Ball Wicket-Keeper Dilemma
KL Rahul
  • Country:
  • India

KL Rahul's prowess as a wicket-keeper during the ODI World Cup may soon be a thing of the past as the Indian selection committee eyes fresh talent for white-ball cricket positions. With the Champions Trophy on the horizon, selectors are poised to deliberate on key squad inclusions.

The race for the backup wicket-keeper position has intensified, with Dhruv Jurel gaining traction over competitors Sanju Samson and the seasoned Ishan Kishan. Jurel's recent performances have impressed, positioning him as a potential successor alongside Rishabh Pant.

In the spinning department, Kuldeep Yadav's fitness test holds importance. Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakravarthy are in contention, showcasing their capabilities in T20 contexts. Their potential inclusion could be significant for India's diverse bowling strategies moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025