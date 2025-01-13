The Selection Conundrum: India's White-Ball Wicket-Keeper Dilemma

KL Rahul's prowess as a wicket-keeper during the ODI World Cup may soon be a thing of the past as the Indian selection committee eyes fresh talent for white-ball cricket positions. With the Champions Trophy on the horizon, selectors are poised to deliberate on key squad inclusions.

The race for the backup wicket-keeper position has intensified, with Dhruv Jurel gaining traction over competitors Sanju Samson and the seasoned Ishan Kishan. Jurel's recent performances have impressed, positioning him as a potential successor alongside Rishabh Pant.

In the spinning department, Kuldeep Yadav's fitness test holds importance. Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakravarthy are in contention, showcasing their capabilities in T20 contexts. Their potential inclusion could be significant for India's diverse bowling strategies moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)