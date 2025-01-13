Left Menu

Kho Kho World Cup: A Spectacular Start to a Historic Tournament

The inaugural Kho Kho World Cup opened with a grand ceremony, highlighting India's cultural heritage. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar lit the torch and dignitaries praised the sport's global reach. The event, featuring teams from 23 countries, aims to elevate Kho Kho to Asian Games and Olympic status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 22:12 IST
Kho Kho World Cup: A Spectacular Start to a Historic Tournament
  • Country:
  • India

The Kho Kho World Cup launched with grandeur as Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar lit the ceremonial torch at Indira Gandhi Stadium. The opening ceremony, attended by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and IOA President PT Usha, captivated thousands with cultural performances and a sand art tribute to Mother Earth.

The event marked a milestone for the indigenous sport, with dignitaries underscoring its evolving global appeal. The Kho Kho Federation of India unveiled the World Cup trophy amid enthusiastic cheers. Performers celebrated India's vibrant culture, and a parade of international athletes marked the occasion.

With players from 23 countries, the inaugural tournament received praise from officials who envisioned Kho Kho reaching prestigious platforms like the Asian Games. Sports Minister Mandaviya shared aspirations for Kho Kho's inclusion in international competitions, reinforcing its cultural significance and competitive potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025