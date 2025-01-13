Kho Kho World Cup: A Spectacular Start to a Historic Tournament

The Kho Kho World Cup launched with grandeur as Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar lit the ceremonial torch at Indira Gandhi Stadium. The opening ceremony, attended by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and IOA President PT Usha, captivated thousands with cultural performances and a sand art tribute to Mother Earth.

The event marked a milestone for the indigenous sport, with dignitaries underscoring its evolving global appeal. The Kho Kho Federation of India unveiled the World Cup trophy amid enthusiastic cheers. Performers celebrated India's vibrant culture, and a parade of international athletes marked the occasion.

With players from 23 countries, the inaugural tournament received praise from officials who envisioned Kho Kho reaching prestigious platforms like the Asian Games. Sports Minister Mandaviya shared aspirations for Kho Kho's inclusion in international competitions, reinforcing its cultural significance and competitive potential.

