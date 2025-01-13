Kho Kho World Cup: A Spectacular Start to a Historic Tournament
The inaugural Kho Kho World Cup opened with a grand ceremony, highlighting India's cultural heritage. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar lit the torch and dignitaries praised the sport's global reach. The event, featuring teams from 23 countries, aims to elevate Kho Kho to Asian Games and Olympic status.
- Country:
- India
The Kho Kho World Cup launched with grandeur as Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar lit the ceremonial torch at Indira Gandhi Stadium. The opening ceremony, attended by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and IOA President PT Usha, captivated thousands with cultural performances and a sand art tribute to Mother Earth.
The event marked a milestone for the indigenous sport, with dignitaries underscoring its evolving global appeal. The Kho Kho Federation of India unveiled the World Cup trophy amid enthusiastic cheers. Performers celebrated India's vibrant culture, and a parade of international athletes marked the occasion.
With players from 23 countries, the inaugural tournament received praise from officials who envisioned Kho Kho reaching prestigious platforms like the Asian Games. Sports Minister Mandaviya shared aspirations for Kho Kho's inclusion in international competitions, reinforcing its cultural significance and competitive potential.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sports Highlights: Thrilling Wins and Major Moves in Athletics
Tragic Crash at Muan International: South Korea's Aviation Wake-Up Call
Sports Highlights: Milestones, Comebacks, and Playoff Pursuits
Computer Operator Misappropriates Rs 21.59 Crore in Maharashtra Sports Complex Scam
Djokovic and Kyrgios Dazzle in Double Debut at Brisbane International