Indian Ace Shuttlers Gear Up for India Open 2025 Showdown!

Top Indian shuttlers, including PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, express excitement for the India Open 2025. The event kicks off on January 14 at New Delhi's KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, featuring over 200 international players. Shuttlers aim to bounce back post-Paris Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 22:47 IST
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, PV Sindhu, and Lakshya Sen. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Excitement is brewing as India's top badminton players, including PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, prepare to showcase their talents at the India Open 2025. The prestigious tournament begins on January 14 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi.

The event marks a return to the court for many Indian shuttlers who have recuperated following the demanding Paris Olympic campaign. In an interview with ANI, PV Sindhu expressed her eagerness to begin her 2025 season at the India Open and to focus on future competitions after missing out on an Olympic medal.

More than 200 players from countries like China, Japan, Denmark, South Korea, and Indonesia will compete alongside 36 Indian athletes. Lakshya Sen anticipated a lively crowd, reflecting on previous experiences, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy hoped for significant spectator turnout to boost the players' performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

