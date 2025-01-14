James Anderson Extends Cricket Legacy with Lancashire

England cricket legend James Anderson is set to prolong his illustrious career after inking a one-year deal with Lancashire for the 2025 season. The announcement comes from the 42-year-old, who retired from international cricket in July after making his mark as England's leading wicket-taker.

With 704 wickets from 188 tests over a 21-year span, Anderson will participate in domestic competitions like the County Championship and T20 Blast, marking his first T20 stint since 2014. '"I'm very excited," Anderson expressed on the BBC's Tailenders podcast, emphasizing his eagerness to continue playing while he remains fit。

The former international has also taken on a role as a bowling consultant for England's coaching staff and will assist in the upcoming Champions Trophy. While no summer deal has materialized, Anderson assures that his Lancashire commitments will take precedence in upcoming seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)