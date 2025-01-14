Left Menu

James Anderson Extends Cricket Legacy with Lancashire

James Anderson, England's leading wicket-taker with 704 international scalps, extends his career by signing with Lancashire for the 2025 season. Having retired from international cricket in July, the 42-year-old will now focus on domestic competitions, including the County Championship and T20 Blast, and remain a bowling consultant.

Updated: 14-01-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 00:47 IST
England cricket legend James Anderson is set to prolong his illustrious career after inking a one-year deal with Lancashire for the 2025 season. The announcement comes from the 42-year-old, who retired from international cricket in July after making his mark as England's leading wicket-taker.

With 704 wickets from 188 tests over a 21-year span, Anderson will participate in domestic competitions like the County Championship and T20 Blast, marking his first T20 stint since 2014. '"I'm very excited," Anderson expressed on the BBC's Tailenders podcast, emphasizing his eagerness to continue playing while he remains fit。

The former international has also taken on a role as a bowling consultant for England's coaching staff and will assist in the upcoming Champions Trophy. While no summer deal has materialized, Anderson assures that his Lancashire commitments will take precedence in upcoming seasons.

