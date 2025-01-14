Left Menu

Charlie Dalin Smashes Vendee Globe Record

French sailor Charlie Dalin completed the Vendee Globe race in record time, crossing the finish line in under 65 days. Despite not winning in the 2020-21 edition, he led from December 30 and finished strongly. His closest competitor, Yoann Richomme, followed 120 nautical miles behind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 13:28 IST
Charlie Dalin Smashes Vendee Globe Record

In a stunning display of endurance and skill, French sailor Charlie Dalin has completed the Vendee Globe around-the-world race in record time. On Tuesday, Dalin crossed the finish line at Les Sables-d'Olonne in less than 65 days.

This marks Dalin's second time finishing first in the race, but he was previously denied victory in the 2020-21 edition due to a time compensation awarded to Yannick Bestaven. This time, however, the Frenchman sailed to an uncontested lead as he navigated the Atlantic Ocean, starting from December 30.

Dalin, a 40-year-old from Concarneau, finished the race with arms raised in triumph, clocking in at 64 days, 19 hours and 22 minutes. This shattered the previous record of 74 days, held by Armel Le Cleac'h from the 2016-17 edition. His closest rival, Yoann Richomme, trailed significantly behind as he reached the French coast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

