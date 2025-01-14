Left Menu

Monfils Triumphs in Epic All-French Showdown

In a gripping first-round match at the Australian Open, Gael Monfils defeated Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in a thrilling five-setter. The seasoned Monfils, known for his athletic displays, showcased his experience against the big-serving debutant, advancing to the second round for the 17th time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 14:03 IST
Monfils Triumphs in Epic All-French Showdown
Gael Monfils

In a captivating showdown at the Australian Open, Gael Monfils edged out debutant Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in a dramatic five-set clash that enthralled spectators on Court Three. The seasoned veteran overcame his younger compatriot 7-6(7) 6-3 6-7(6) 7-6(5) 6-4, marking his 19th year at Melbourne Park.

Despite Monfils' victorious experience, Mpetshi Perricard, just 21, demonstrated his potential with a powerful serve that rivals top professionals. The young player notched up an impressive ace count, narrowly missing out on breaking points but showing promise for future tournaments.

This victory allowed Monfils not only to move forward in the tournament but also to extend his record for the most Grand Slam victories by a French player to 126. The match highlighted Monfils' skill and longevity in the sport, underscoring his resilience and talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025