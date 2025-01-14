Maro Itoje: Leading England Rugby to New Heights

England's rugby team has a new leader as Maro Itoje takes over the captaincy from Jamie George. This strategic move by coach Steve Borthwick aims to harness Itoje's longstanding leadership capabilities that have been evident since his days with the under-20s team.

Jamie George has admirably filled the captaincy role since Owen Farrell's departure post the 2023 World Cup. Despite stepping down as captain, George's role remains significant as vice-captain, applauding his continued influence and contribution to the team.

The squad for the Six Nations sees some fresh faces like Oscar Beard and Cadan Murley, while omitting seasoned players like Dan Cole. England kicks off their campaign against Ireland, setting sights on a strong tournament run with new dynamics under Itoje's leadership.

