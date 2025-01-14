Left Menu

Maro Itoje: Leading England Rugby to New Heights

Maro Itoje has been appointed as England's new rugby captain, succeeding Jamie George, who remains a vice-captain. Itoje, renowned for his leadership in youth teams, will lead England in the upcoming Six Nations tournament, with George still included in the squad alongside notable newcomers and absentees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:03 IST
England's rugby team has a new leader as Maro Itoje takes over the captaincy from Jamie George. This strategic move by coach Steve Borthwick aims to harness Itoje's longstanding leadership capabilities that have been evident since his days with the under-20s team.

Jamie George has admirably filled the captaincy role since Owen Farrell's departure post the 2023 World Cup. Despite stepping down as captain, George's role remains significant as vice-captain, applauding his continued influence and contribution to the team.

The squad for the Six Nations sees some fresh faces like Oscar Beard and Cadan Murley, while omitting seasoned players like Dan Cole. England kicks off their campaign against Ireland, setting sights on a strong tournament run with new dynamics under Itoje's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

