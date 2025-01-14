Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Edge Out Delhi SG Pipers in HIL Thriller
In a fiercely contested match, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers triumphed 1-0 over Delhi SG Pipers in the Women's Hockey India League 2024-25. Kathryn Mullan scored the game's only goal, with the Tigers showcasing staunch defense in a tense finish at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium in Ranchi.
In a tightly contested encounter at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers clinched a narrow 1-0 victory over the Delhi SG Pipers. The decisive moment came in the second quarter when Kathryn Mullan netted for the Tigers against the run of play.
The match opened with an end-to-end flow, as the Tigers secured the first circle entry. The Pipers quickly responded, with Deepika setting up Emma Puvrez, only for the attempt to be thwarted. Despite several penalty corners, Pipers couldn't capitalize, with Grace O'Hanlon standing firm at the goal for the Tigers.
The Tigers' defense held strong throughout, repelling every advance from the Pipers, including a high-intensity push in the last quarter. Despite multiple attempts on goal by Pipers' Deepika and Navneet Kaur, the Tigers maintained their slender lead, securing a hard-fought victory in the Women's Hockey India League.
