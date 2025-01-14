Lee Morton Secures Thrilling Victory for Team Gonasika

In a dramatic finish at the men's Hockey India League, Scottish forward Lee Morton scored a crucial late goal, sealing a 2-1 victory for Team Gonasika over Soorma Hockey Club on Tuesday.

The match initially saw Team Gonasika's Nilam Sanjeep Xess breaking the stalemate in the 33rd minute, only for Soorma's Pawan Rajbhar to equalize in the 48th minute. Both teams displayed relentless attacking plays.

As the clock ticked towards the final hooter, Morton's agile scoop past the Soorma goalkeeper proved decisive, ensuring a hard-fought triumph and the full quota of three points for Team Gonasika.

(With inputs from agencies.)