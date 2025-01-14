Left Menu

Lee Morton Secures Thrilling Victory for Team Gonasika

Scottish forward Lee Morton clinched a dramatic win for Team Gonasika with a late goal, leading them to a 2-1 victory over Soorma Hockey Club in the men's Hockey India League. After a goalless first half, goals from Xess and Rajbhar set the stage before Morton's decisive finish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 14-01-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:33 IST
Lee Morton Secures Thrilling Victory for Team Gonasika

In a dramatic finish at the men's Hockey India League, Scottish forward Lee Morton scored a crucial late goal, sealing a 2-1 victory for Team Gonasika over Soorma Hockey Club on Tuesday.

The match initially saw Team Gonasika's Nilam Sanjeep Xess breaking the stalemate in the 33rd minute, only for Soorma's Pawan Rajbhar to equalize in the 48th minute. Both teams displayed relentless attacking plays.

As the clock ticked towards the final hooter, Morton's agile scoop past the Soorma goalkeeper proved decisive, ensuring a hard-fought triumph and the full quota of three points for Team Gonasika.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025