Lee Morton Secures Thrilling Victory for Team Gonasika
Scottish forward Lee Morton clinched a dramatic win for Team Gonasika with a late goal, leading them to a 2-1 victory over Soorma Hockey Club in the men's Hockey India League. After a goalless first half, goals from Xess and Rajbhar set the stage before Morton's decisive finish.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 14-01-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:33 IST
In a dramatic finish at the men's Hockey India League, Scottish forward Lee Morton scored a crucial late goal, sealing a 2-1 victory for Team Gonasika over Soorma Hockey Club on Tuesday.
The match initially saw Team Gonasika's Nilam Sanjeep Xess breaking the stalemate in the 33rd minute, only for Soorma's Pawan Rajbhar to equalize in the 48th minute. Both teams displayed relentless attacking plays.
As the clock ticked towards the final hooter, Morton's agile scoop past the Soorma goalkeeper proved decisive, ensuring a hard-fought triumph and the full quota of three points for Team Gonasika.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Brazen Gunfire at NYC Convenience Store: Six Shot Including Mother and Child
Curbing Childhood Obesity: Tackling Sugar-Sweetened Beverages with Policy Solutions
BJP Accuses AAP of Exploiting Children in Pre-Election Campaign Fiasco
2024: A Devastating Year for Children in Conflict Zones, UNICEF Warns
Chillai-Kalan: Kashmir Engulfed in Winter's Icy Grip