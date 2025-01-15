Left Menu

Thrilling Turn of Events at Australian Open Day 4

Day four of the Australian Open saw Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen and Laura Siegemund kick off proceedings after a rain delay. Aryna Sabalenka, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, and Naomi Osaka were scheduled for action, with notable matches including Medvedev's dramatic win and teenager Fonseca's stunning debut.

On the fourth day of the Australian Open, play commenced at John Cain Arena with Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen facing Laura Siegemund. Morning showers had caused delays across other courts, with temperatures hovering around 23°C and more rain forecasted.

Key matches on the day included Aryna Sabalenka defending her title against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, and Naomi Osaka were also anticipated to take the courts. Amidst the action, Medvedev encountered a dramatic moment involving a net camera.

The day featured impressive performances, notably teenager Fonseca's triumphant Grand Slam debut. Other highlights included De Minaur advancing past Van de Zandschulp and Rybakina securing a win against a local wildcard. The event continues to captivate with thrilling matches and unexpected outcomes.

