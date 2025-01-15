Left Menu

Injury Concerns for Christian Pulisic Following AC Milan Match

Christian Pulisic suffered an injury during AC Milan's match against Como, raising concerns about his availability for the upcoming Juventus game. Pulisic, who had recently returned from injury and performed exceptionally well, was forced off the pitch at halftime, prompting immediate medical attention.

Injury Concerns for Christian Pulisic Following AC Milan Match
Christian Pulisic, the United States international, is facing fresh injury concerns after he limped off during AC Milan's match against Como on Tuesday. This comes as a blow to the team, especially given Pulisic's recent return to form following previous injuries.

Pulisic was forced to exit just before halftime, leaving Milan with ten men. He was replaced by Alejandro Jiménez in the second half. The incident occurred when Como defender Marc-Oliver Kempf caught Pulisic on the ankle, prompting the player to call for medical assistance and gesture towards his left thigh.

There is uncertainty surrounding Pulisic's availability for Milan's upcoming match against Juventus. The 26-year-old had recently made a comeback in the Italian Super Cup, scoring in both the semifinal and final. Pulisic's presence has been influential, with notable performances in both Serie A and the Champions League this season.

